QUIZ: Can you name every Palace Player of the Season since 1972?

1 Hour ago

With Crystal Palace's End of Season Awards being hosted today, put your Palace knowledge to the test below and see if you can name every Player of the Season since the award started in 1972.

There have been 35 winners overall across 48 years. See how many of Palace's legendary Player of the Season winners you can name below!

And you can watch this evening's ceremony for free via the club's YouTube and Facebook from 20:00 BST! Find out more by clicking here.

