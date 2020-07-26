Skip to site footer
Hodgson on importance of today's result and discusses Mitchell

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was full of praise for the performance his side put in against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, with the Eagles manager suggesting that if there was to be a victor today, it was more than likely going to be the south Londoners:

“I thought it was a very positive performance against a real top quality side. If any team was to win in it, it could’ve been us; we shaded it in that respect.

“The important thing was to break this very unfortunate run of results that we’ve had, where I don’t think fate has been very kind to us.”

Palace fell behind to a Harry Kane goal on 13 minutes, however, Hodgson was delighted with Palace’s response to undeservedly trailing at half-time:

First Team

Vote for your eToro MOTM from Spurs draw

3 Hours ago

“We went a goal down pretty much against the run of play; we hadn’t been in any particular danger. Unfortunately, Harry produced that goal – that was a real Harry Kane goal: excellent work and a fantastic finish. He had almost shot before anyone realised a shot was possible.

“We never gave up; I thought we got back into the game. We created chances in the first-half and in the second-half got our reward, so we are very satisfied with that and it breaks that sequence, which was an important thing to do as well because it is not a sequence that one wants to carry with you.”

Today also saw Tyrick Mitchell make his second competitive start for Palace, with the Development player again impressing in the absence of the injured Patrick van Aanholt:

First Team

Jeffrey Schlupp talks post-match after Palace's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur

2 Hours ago

“As for Tyrick, I imagine he must be absolutely delighted,” Hodgson suggested. “He has had two incredibly difficult games in his first two starts. First of all, he has had to play against Adama Traore and today against Lucas Moura, so I think that is an incredible performance that he has done on both of those occasions.

“He’ll go into his break feeling very happy with himself and realising that I can be more than just a candidate for this position, but I can put Patrick van Aanholt under some severe competition.”

