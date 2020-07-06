Skip to site footer
Hodgson offers cautious fitness update pre-Chelsea

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was cautious in his update on Crystal Palace's squad fitness today, saying that the current fixture congestion makes absolutely certainty on the availability of players a challenge.

He spoke about the squad as a whole, and revealed that Martin Kelly has stepped-up his training after making a return to part of a session last week.

Top Premier League facts on Chelsea pre-Crystal Palace match

7 Hours ago

"With these very quick turnovers you’ve always got to sort of give players as long as possible," Hodgson said. "We’re still monitoring one or two from the game at the weekend [v Leicester City].

"Nothing’s changed in terms of long-term injuries, though Martin Kelly is now back in training. But it was his first day today, so it would be a bit early to throw him into the deep end.

"We don’t have a chance to do a lot of training sessions. It’s just after the game or just before the game."

Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins are the "long-term injuries" Hodgson refers to.

Focusing on one player who has recovered from a brief injury in a short space of time, Christian Benteke, Hodgson commended his Belgian frontman following his return to action against Leicester.

"The fact is we only have the four players competing for those three [attacking] positions so it’s very good all four were available. Andros [Townsend] can come on and bring the quality.

"He [Benteke] hasn’t played a lot of football in recent months, not just because of lockdown. It’s good he’s getting some games now and finishing the season well. Hopefully he’ll come back next season stronger."

In addition to this, Palace can be positive regarding the squad's availability. Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels for further updates pre-Chelsea.

