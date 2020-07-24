Skip to site footer
Hodgson discusses Ferguson and targeting younger players

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson was positive when discussing Crystal Palace's recent signing, Nathan Ferguson, saying that the full-back's age is a fillip for the club.

First Team

Nathan Ferguson joins Crystal Palace F.C.

21 July 2020

Ferguson, still a teenager, signed at the beginning of this week, and Hodgson described him as "very talented."

"We’ve been talking for a long time now about making certain we bring younger players into the club," the manager said.

"The age of the squad has been a constant topic of discussion, and we’re aware of it. It’s been more of a subject of awareness in this period of three games a week so there’s no doubt we want to... rejuvenate the squad.

"That’s been our aim all along. Our first signing has been a clear mark of that intention, because the signing we’ve made is a very talented 19-year-old."

