Hodgson confirms squad boost pre-Villa

Just now

Roy Hodgson today confirmed Crystal Palace have been dealt a boost to their squad fitness, with Martin Kelly ready for selection against Aston Villa after Gary Cahill sustained an injury against Chelsea midweek.

The Eagles may have fretted that losing Cahill meant their squad would be one defender down on their last game, but Kelly's timely concern ensure no overall loss.

Top Premier League facts on Aston Villa pre Crystal Palace match

2 Hours ago

Cahill, Hodgson said after Chelsea, has "a hamstring injury... I’ll be very surprised if there isn’t a tear in the muscle."

Speaking in his pre-match press conference today, Hodgson said: "It’s very disappointing of course [Cahill's injury]. That couldn’t have happened at a worse time for us in the game and to a better person in terms of for what he’s done for us this season. Losing him is an enormous loss. But it happens in a game of football. Let's hope he recovers in term for the next [season]."

On Kelly, Hodgson confirmed: "He’s back in training and with Gary not being able to play he’ll come into the squad and replace him. As far as I know the players who played against Chelsea came through unscathed. We're hoping to have the same squad available with Martin Kelly replacing Gary Cahill."

Kelly hasn't played for Palace since facing Southampton in January.

