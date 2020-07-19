Hodgson offers Wolves analysis and viewpoint on recent results

Speaking in his penultimate pre-match press conference of the season, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson discussed Wolverhampton Wanderers and his own side's recent results, offering his opinion on the run of fixtures.

Hodgson began by providing a short analysis of the Eagles' opponents on Monday night, saying: "They [Wolves] are good. They were good last season and they’re good this season. Nuno [Espirito Santo] has done a very good job there.

"He’s got a team that knows what they’re doing. They play to use the talents they have to the best of their abilities and whenever you play them, be it home or away, you know you’re in for a very tough game.

"All we can do is prepare for that to make certain our players know what they’re likely to be confronted with on the field and then to hope we can produce the performance which will give us the chance to get out of this losing streak."

Developing further on that "losing streak", Hodgson was asked for his opinion on Palace's recent results against challenging opposition.

"In these games we’ve been playing," he explained, "we’ve played Liverpool away, we’ve played Man United and Chelsea at home, we’re playing Wolves away, we’ve come across a very, very strong team who are in very good form in terms of points in Burnley.

"There have only really been two games where you can say: ‘You slipped up badly there. Losing at home to Burnley, we don’t expect Crystal Palace to do that and losing away to Aston Villa who are fighting for their lives, that’s a game we think you should have won.'

"All of the other games, if they’d have been interspersed earlier in the season, maybe you’d see things a little bit differently.

"It’s lucky in some ways we got the points before lockdown, but maybe it wasn’t lucky because it was mainly the run of fixtures we had were more conducive to getting results."

In total, seven of Palace's nine fixtures following the restart have been or will be against the current top 10.

