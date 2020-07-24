Skip to site footer
Hodgson confirms Milivojevic may return v Spurs and updates on Sakho and Tomkins

1 Hour ago

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Roy Hodgson said captain Luka Milivojevic may be fit to face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, after the Serbian missed Crystal Palace's game with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"The only one who may have a chance is Luka," Hodgson said. "He missed training yesterday and trained today. We’ll wait and see if there’s any reaction to the knee when we get together tomorrow."

The Palace manager also confirmed that James Tomkins will not be ready to play on Sunday, and that Mamadou Sakho is also sidelined for the foreseeable future.

He said: "Mamadou Sakho of course is out for a period of time so we’ll be without a large number of first-teamers. Hopefully those who played against Wolves will be available."

Hodgson then turned his attention to his alternatives, with five Development players making the squad against Wolves.

"They’ve been on the bench for a while now," he remarked. "The longer you’re on the bench, the closer you come to playing to some extent. The games are coming thick and fast, the players are tiring and it’s getting harder for us to use the same XI 90 minutes after 90 minutes.

"So the younger ones do come into play more and more but we’ll have to wait and see what opportunities come their way because we have another tough opponent."

