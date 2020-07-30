Selhurst Park marked 'Good to Go' following COVID-19 precautions

As the club looks to open its doors again, Selhurst Park has gained Visit Britain’s 'We’re Good to Go' accreditation.

This is the official UK mark to signal that a tourism or hospitality business has worked hard to follow the government and industry COVID-19 guidelines and has a process in place to maintain cleanliness and aid social distancing, giving all of our guests, partners and supporters peace of mind in their return to Selhurst Park!

While the country has been battling the pandemic over the past four months, Palace's Events team have been working hard to ensure we’re able to start hosting events safely, and from October 1st, 2020 this will be a reality!

In a recent update from the government, the events industry was given a start date of October 1st, with conferences, parties and other events allowed to take place providing guidelines and regulations are met, and suggestions are taken into account.

Speak to our Events team about our COVID-19 guidelines and practices to find out what we’re doing to keep events running while keeping everyone involved safe and healthy.

If you’re interested in hosting an event, we’re now open to offer site visits. Get in contact with our events team on 020 8768 6013 or email events@cpfc.co.uk to enquire about your event and arrange a time to come and look at the venue!

View Selhurst Park's 'We're Good to Go' certificate here.

Please note that no decisions have been made regarding matchdays and allowing fans back into stadiums. The certificate only applies to non-matchday events.