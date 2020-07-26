Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Two personnel changes for final game of the season

6 Hours ago

With Roy Hodgson aiming to end Crystal Palace’s 2019/20 season on a high, the Eagles have made two changes to the matchday 18 for the clash v Tottenham Hotspur.

Club captain Luka Milivojević returns to the squad having overcome a slight knee injury that forced him out of the trip to Molineux at the beginning of the week.

Programme

Luka Milivojevic's end of season message to Crystal Palace fans

25 July 2020

Mamadou Sakho, who was substituted in the first-half against Wolverhampton Wanderers due to injury, misses out on the final game of the campaign – Cheikhou Kouyaté slots in at centre-back; a position familiar to him at international level.

Wayne Hennessey returns to the bench in place of Stephen Henderson.

Jose Mourinho has made two changes to his matchday squad, too, with Eric Dier coming in to partner Toby Alderweireld in central defence - Davinson Sánchez drops to the bench.

Dele Alli comes into the 18, with Juan Foyth and Gedson Fernandes missing out on a place in the squad for the Lilywhites' season-closing fixture.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyaté, Dann, Mitchell, Schlupp, McArthur, McCarthy, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Kelly, Woods, Riedewald, Milivojević, Kirby, Meyer, Pierrick, Gordon.

Spurs: Lloris, Aurier, Dier, Alderweireld, Davies, Sissoko, Winks, Lo Celso, Lucas, Kane, Son.

Subs: Vertonghen, Lamela, Sessegnon, Sánchez, Gazzaniga, Bergwijn, Skipp, Alli, Tanganga.

Your normal pre-match routine can still be maintained by purchasing the digital version of today's matchday programme below.


Advertisement block

First Team

First Team

Milivojević discusses upcoming break

1 Hour ago

Luka Milivojević was fit enough to return to the matchday squad after missing out on Monday night's clash v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson on importance of today's result and discusses Mitchell

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was full of praise for the performance his side put in against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, with the Eagles manager suggesting that if there was to be a victor today,...

Read full article

First Team

Schlupp: "All in all, it has been a good season for us"

2 Hours ago

Jeffrey Schlupp admitted that today’s impressive result and performance “was massive for us,” with the Eagles ending the run of seven straight defeats.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from excellent Spurs performance

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace put in, yet again, another impressive and dominant performance against one of the Premier League's perceived 'big six' and Roy Hodgson's side could certainly make a case for deserving...

Read full article

View more