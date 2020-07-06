Chelsea facts highlight Blues' in-form midfield threat

Ahead of Crystal Palace's home clash with Chelsea, brush-up your pre-match chat with the below Premier League facts.

And, clearly, keep an eye out for a certain Brazil international in midfield...

Willian has scored five goals in his last five Premier League games, including three consecutive penalties. He is only the sixth player in Premier League history to achieve such a feat. He has a 100% record from the spot for Chelsea, converting all seven he has taken and is the Blues' second highest scorer this season behind Tammy Abraham.

Frank Lampard was appointed manager in July 2019 and became the first permanent English manager at Stamford Bridge since Glenn Hoddle in 1996. In the 23 intervening years there have been six Italians, three Dutchmen, two Portuguese and one Brazilian, Israeli and Spaniard.

This will be the 22nd Premier League meeting between the two clubs. Chelsea have won 15, including the last four, and Palace have won four of the previous 21 encounters - drawing twice, the last of which came in March 1995. Palace recorded their first Premier League win over Chelsea at the 10th time of asking when a John Terry own goal decided the game at Selhurst on 29th March, 2014.

Lampard is Chelsea’s highest Premier League goalscorer and is the fifth highest in Premier League history with 177 goals. Alongside Steven Gerrard, he is one of only two midfielders in the top 20 all-time PL marksmen.

In 2004/05 under Jose Mourinho Chelsea won their first league title in 50 years. They set the record for the fewest goals conceded in a season with just 15 and the most clean sheets with 25 in 38 games.

Speaking of records, Chelsea have collected the most yellow cards in Premier League history with 1,686 in their 1,071 matches. That works out at just over 1.5 per match. They are just ahead of Arsenal on 1,651 and Everton on 1,649.

