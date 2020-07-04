Skip to site footer
Mitchell on the three words Hodgson said to him

1 Hour ago

When Roy Hodgson subbed on Tyrick Mitchell for Patrick van Aanholt in today's game against Leicester City, the left-back became the 36th Academy graduate to represent the first-team since 2004.

No matter what the result today, nothing can take away from the left-back's proud moment. 

Speaking to Palace TV post-match, Mitchell tried to put what had just happened into words: "It is a great feeling," he began. "It is something that everyone dreams to do - when growing up as a young footballer that’s the main aim.

"It wasn’t the ideal match to come into because of the score line but on a personal note it was a great achievement for me."

First Team

Christian Benteke reflects on Leicester City defeat and Jamie Vardy's achievement

3 Hours ago

Coming on with Palace 2-0 down against a team chasing Champions League qualification and sitting third in the Premier League wasn't the dream scenario Mitchell would've wanted for his debut. However, a couple of words for Hodgson settled any nerves.

"[The manager said]: 'Just enjoy it.' I knew I wasn’t going to come on and score two goals – that would’ve been the best thing – but I just tried to be confident whenever I got the ball.

"There wasn’t too much pressure because the fans weren’t there, there were no loud noises: people booing you or people cheering you. But at the same time it would’ve been better with the fans here, just to give a little bit of extra motivation."

Jaïro Riedewald discussed his teammate's attributes post-match, but the left-back added further to his fellow Eagle's praise: "[I'm] good defensively. I can get forward and I'm a good crosser. But my main attributes are my defensive side, my speed and my strength."


