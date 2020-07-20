'Proud' Mitchell reveals feelings after his full Premier League debut

A proud Tyrick Mitchell expressed his feelings after making his full Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers, reflecting on a disappointing match but landmark personal evening.

Mitchell's task was a challenging one, as he lined-up in his first Premier League start against an in-form Adama Traore.

He explained how Traore plays and what threats that posed to him as a fledgeling, 20-year-old full-back.

"He's quick," Mitchell said. "He's strong and he's relentless: down the line, down the line, down the line. It's a big learning curve for me, because normally I'm as strong as the other players.

"But him, he's stronger than me, he's faster than me, so I have to be smarter when defending and it's a big learning curve.

"[I learnt that] when people are faster, you sometimes show them where you want them to go. You know he's going to go down the line, so step in front, stand in front of the ball."

Mitchell also explained how kicking-off alongside seasoned international Mamadou Sakho was a fillip in his performance, and how manager Roy Hodgson's faith means a lot to him.

"He [Sakho] was helping me from minute one until he came off. He was helping me. He was a confident voice in my ear and it was unfortunate he had to come off.

"It's a proud thing for me because he [Hodgson] had confidence in me from the Leicester [City] game until now. To bring me on against Man United and then to start this match, it shows that my hard work is paying off and he has belief in me.

"[Starting] is that much better because you're there from minute one to minute 90. It's hard but it's a proud moment for me and my family."

Well deserved, Tyrick.

