Guaita: 'I want to play 100 Premier League games for Palace'

3 Hours ago

Speaking with Premier League Productions last week, goalkeeper Vicente Guaita reflected on earning 50 top-flight appearances with Crystal Palace, and said the he "want[s] more."

The shot stopper, who has now played 52 league games for the Eagles, said: "It's difficult, I want 100 [league appearances]. I want to play in the Premier League 100 games for Crystal Palace.

Catching up Crystal Palace's Vicente Guaita in COVID-19 lockdown

15 May 2020

"It's difficult, all the games are difficult, all the training is difficult. But it's good. Now at 50, I want more."

The Spaniard then turned his attention to his relationship with goalkeeper coach Dean Kiely and, of course, his notorious hair. Asked about both parts of his life, Guaita explained the connection between the two:

"The goalkeeper coach is Deano [Kiely], [he makes sure] the training is fine for you. [He asks]: 'Do you want more or not want more?' Deano: I like Deano.

"When I arrived here in England, I went to the barber to cut my hair. [I asked] my barber: 'Is it possible to change the colour?' He said: 'Yes, but changing the colour is crazy.' I spoke with Deano, because his wife is a hairdresser. 

"Now my wife cuts it for me. Now the situation is different, the barbers have come back, I think maybe I'll change the colour."

To hear more from Vicente and watch his full interview, click here now or 'Palace TV' within the app!

