Video call mates and watch Leicester v Palace together with club's virtual matchday

Three Palace games into the restart and behind closed door matches are starting to feel like the norm. But being unable to watch with mates never will.

It's difficult to replace the matchdays we're all used to and fill our pre- to post-game routine at the moment, but with the club's virtual matchday experience - you can still enjoy games right the way through with your usual crowd.

Fans can enjoy private video calls with friends and family, tune-in to an exclusive pre-match show from the stadium to watch warm-ups and more, and even listen to audio commentary of the match if they wish.

All users can customise their own matchdays – turning audio commentary or the pre-match show on or off.

Virtual matchdays are completely free and easy to set-up – and you can do so whenever you want – before, during and after the match.

To start your virtual matchday for Palace’s Leicester match, click here now! After the Eagles take on the Foxes, you’ll then be registered for virtual matchdays for all remaining fixtures.

When you log on for the match you are presented with a virtual matchday guide - please read this for the best experience. We have pulled out the key parts below.

For the best experience, we advise:

Using Google Chrome

Using headphones or earphones

Holding the space bar to talk to your mates - you are automatically muted

you are automatically muted Adjusting the volume on the matchday show/audio commentary as you wish

Get started here!

Please be aware that it is not possible to watch the match live on the service due to broadcast rights.

Please also note if you are invited and accept an invitation to someone’s room, you will not then be able to set up your own room to invite other family and friends.

Each room is limited to the user and five guests for this match.