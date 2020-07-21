Vote for 19/20’s Crystal Palace F.C. Goal of the Season

Crystal Palace have scored 30 goals so far this season, with several stand-out efforts from across 2019/20.

But one of those must be named Goal of the Season, and you can vote towards your selection below.

We’ve picked out 10 of the best efforts for you to put your name behind, and you can relive each of them in the video below.

Jordan Ayew v Aston Villa (H)

Andros Townsend v Norwich City (H)

Wilfried Zaha v Liverpool (H)

Jeffrey Schlupp v AFC Bournemouth (H)

Wilfried Zaha v Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Jordan Ayew v West Ham United (H)

Patrick van Aanholt v Newcastle United (H)

Jordan Ayew v Watford (H)

Luka Milivojevic v AFC Bournemouth (A)

Wilfried Zaha v Chelsea (H)

The final Goal of the Season will be revealed at Crystal Palace’s End of Season Awards which will be aired online soon, with more details coming shortly.

To nominate your selection, click in the poll below. To then vote for your Player of the Season, just click ‘next’.

App users, if you are facing difficulty voting, please click here now.

READ NEXT: Vote for 19/20’s Crystal Palace F.C. Player of the Season