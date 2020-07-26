Skip to site footer
Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from excellent Spurs performance

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace put in, yet again, another impressive and dominant performance against one of the Premier League's perceived 'big six' and Roy Hodgson's side could certainly make a case for deserving all three points.

Now it is your turn to have your say on the final red and blue 90 minutes of the season - will you select goalscorer Jeffrey Schlupp as your man of the moment? Perhaps another experienced and assured display at the back from captain Scott Dann gets your vote?

If Joel Ward's cross-cum-shot - that hit the woodwork - had gone in, there would've been only one answer...

Choose your eToro Man of the Match in the poll below now!

 


Milivojević discusses upcoming break

1 Hour ago

Luka Milivojević was fit enough to return to the matchday squad after missing out on Monday night's clash v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Hodgson on importance of today's result and discusses Mitchell

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was full of praise for the performance his side put in against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, with the Eagles manager suggesting that if there was to be a victor today,...

Schlupp: "All in all, it has been a good season for us"

2 Hours ago

Jeffrey Schlupp admitted that today’s impressive result and performance “was massive for us,” with the Eagles ending the run of seven straight defeats.

Palace impress in season-ending draw with Spurs

3 Hours ago

Palace ended the season with an impressive 1-1 draw against Europa League-chasing Tottenham Hotspur, with Roy Hodgson's side arguably deserving all three points.

