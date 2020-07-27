Watch Crystal Palace's End of Season Awards show live tomorrow night

Tomorrow night officially brings a close to Crystal Palace’s unique 11-month 2019/20 Premier League campaign, with the club’s End of Season Awards night honouring eight different categories.

Unlike recent years where fans have been able to attend, COVID-19 restrictions will make things a little different this season. However, you won’t miss any of the action, with the whole event being showcased on the club’s YouTube and Facebook channels from 20:00 BST tomorrow [Tuesday 28th July].

If you miss finding out who you and your fellow fans voted for as Crystal Palace’s Player of the Season amongst several other awards, then do not fear as the ceremony will be available on demand on Palace TV one hour later [21:00 BST, Tuesday 28th July].

So make sure you tune in and right the wrongs of Match of the Day and their Goal of the Season shortlist and winner.

At least Amazon got the memo, though.