Watch Zaha screamer, Benteke effort and Dann hit the post in free Chelsea highlights

Just now

Crystal Palace's clash with Chelsea saw an end-to-end 90 minutes pit two determined sides together and produced a fine evening of football.

Palace were desperately unlucky to concede early on when a Gary Cahill hamstring issue prevented the centre-back from denying Willian's burst forward.

Match Reports

Match report: Crystal Palace's harsh defeat to Chelsea at Selhurst

4 Hours ago

But the Eagles fought back, and opened their account through a fine Wilfried Zaha strike from 30-yards and then netted again via Christian Benteke.

Frustratingly, Chelsea were able to hold on - even when Scott Dann thwacked the post in the dying seconds - and the Eagles were left to muse on how they ended the night with nothing to their name.

But it was certainly a game worth watching. Or, for some, re-watching. You can do so now for free via Palace TV.

Match highlights, post-match reaction and both managers' press conferences are available to watch in full now for free. You can view them by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app.

Palace APP banner.jpg


