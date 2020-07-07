Watch Zaha screamer, Benteke effort and Dann hit the post in free Chelsea highlights

Crystal Palace's clash with Chelsea saw an end-to-end 90 minutes pit two determined sides together and produced a fine evening of football.

Palace were desperately unlucky to concede early on when a Gary Cahill hamstring issue prevented the centre-back from denying Willian's burst forward.

But the Eagles fought back, and opened their account through a fine Wilfried Zaha strike from 30-yards and then netted again via Christian Benteke.

Frustratingly, Chelsea were able to hold on - even when Scott Dann thwacked the post in the dying seconds - and the Eagles were left to muse on how they ended the night with nothing to their name.

But it was certainly a game worth watching. Or, for some, re-watching. You can do so now for free via Palace TV.

Match highlights, post-match reaction and both managers' press conferences are available to watch in full now for free. You can view them by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app.