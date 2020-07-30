Buy a unique signed away shirt from Palace's FA Heads Up match

Crystal Palace supporters have a rare chance to win a unique signed away shirt from the team's clash with Everton in February.

Not only is this an opportunity to get your hands on the iconic black away strip - which is rapidly selling out - but it's also a way of securing a one-off piece of Palace history, with these shirts proudly sporting the FA Heads Up logo on the sleeve.

To buy your very own matchworn shirt from any player in the squad that day, get bidding here until 12pm on Wednesday, 12th August!

Bids start at £100 and include a £10 postage fee - with all proceeds supporting FA Heads Up charity partners, Heads Together, Mind and CALM.

This auction takes place ahead of the Heads Up FA Cup Final on August 1st, with the FA seeking to raise awareness around mental health through this country-wide campaign. You can find out more about it here.

Crystal Palace Football Club has supported the FA Heads Up campaign in multiple ways, including hosting Down Memory Lane events for senior supporters, players Andros Townsend and Rea Laudat talking publicly around mental health and Palace Women and the first-team dedicating matches to the campaign.