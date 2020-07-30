Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Buy a unique signed away shirt from Palace's FA Heads Up match

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace supporters have a rare chance to win a unique signed away shirt from the team's clash with Everton in February.

Not only is this an opportunity to get your hands on the iconic black away strip - which is rapidly selling out - but it's also a way of securing a one-off piece of Palace history, with these shirts proudly sporting the FA Heads Up logo on the sleeve.

To buy your very own matchworn shirt from any player in the squad that day, get bidding here until 12pm on Wednesday, 12th August!

Bids start at £100 and include a £10 postage fee - with all proceeds supporting FA Heads Up charity partners, Heads TogetherMind and CALM.

This auction takes place ahead of the Heads Up FA Cup Final on August 1st, with the FA seeking to raise awareness around mental health through this country-wide campaign. You can find out more about it here.

Crystal Palace Football Club has supported the FA Heads Up campaign in multiple ways, including hosting Down Memory Lane events for senior supporters, players Andros Townsend and Rea Laudat talking publicly around mental health and Palace Women and the first-team dedicating matches to the campaign.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Foundation

Townsend and Laudat join Heads Up conversation

6 February 2020

The players came together at Selhurst Park as part of the Duke of Cambridge’s Heads Up campaign which encourages fans, players and managers to #kickoffaconversation around mental health, targeting...

Read full article

Women

Palace Women help football unite to kick-off biggest ever mental health conversation

6 February 2020

Crystal Palace Women is uniting with football clubs across the country to kick-off the biggest ever conversation on mental health.

Read full article

Club News

Why Crystal Palace's Derby County game kicks-off one minute late

3 January 2020

Crystal Palace's FA Cup clash with Derby County kicks-off this Sunday at 2:01 and the unique start time has left fans puzzled.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Seasoned club photographer talks through 7 incredible images from 19/20

1 Hour ago

Neil Everitt has been capturing all angles of Crystal Palace's history for the last 44 years.

Read full article

Club News

Don Townsend: 1930-2020

23 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of former defender, Don Townsend, aged 89.

Read full article

Club News

Roundup: Every winner from last night's End of Season Awards

29 July 2020

Last night saw Crystal Palace F.C. present eight awards to seven key figures in the club, with Jordan Ayew scooping up three of the evening's top accolades.

Read full article

Club News

Jedinak honoured with unique Chairman's Award after retirement

28 July 2020

Following his recent retirement, former club captain Mile Jedinak has received the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to Crystal Palace Football Club from Steve Parish.

Read full article

View more