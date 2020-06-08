Club launches exclusive magazine with Kember's revealing inside story

Crystal Palace Football Club is proud to have launched 90+7, an innovative digital magazine which shares the most in-depth and exclusive written features about Palace – and you can read its first edition today.

90+7 has been created for supporters to enjoy some of the club’s most premium content in a mobile optimised, stylish format both at home and on the go – publishing the inside features you won’t find anywhere else.

90+7 has launched following the week Crystal Palace celebrated 10 years since the CPFC 2010 consortium agreed a deal in principle to buy the club, and marks the occasion by paying homage to the time through its name: our historic survival being confirmed in the 90+7th-minute against Sheffield Wednesday.

Looking back at another landmark late escape, Steve Kember has written the blockbuster account of his rollercoaster life as a coach and manager from 1981 up to his sacking in 2003 – just years after receiving a ‘job for life’ pledge. He reveals the inside story from behind the scenes during one of the club’s most turbulent periods.

Aaron Wilbraham’s Palace career may have been short, but his life in football has been anything but. In an exclusive feature, he reveals his key to longevity, why they call him ‘Peter Pan’ and how Kevin Phillips inspired him at Palace with a birthday cake and some sarcastic advice.

Finally, we caught up with Neil Danns in April and published his interview in full on cpfc.co.uk. In 90+7, find out the quotes we didn’t share on why the winger got himself sent off just one match before Survival Sunday – and how he was antagonised into making the rash mistake.

We've also got one-time Academy hopeful Moses Swaibu's gripping and gritty story for those who missed it.

90+7 ’s first-ever issue is available for just £1.49 by clicking here and is free to all Gold, Junior Gold and International Members. For all of this on your phone, desktop or tablet, click here now!

The above Members need only sign-in using their Membership account to enjoy this magazine.