Revealed: Selhurst Park transformed for Premier League restart

Selhurst Park has been dressed and adapted to allow for social distancing ahead of the Premier League restart, as the stadium hosts its first match on Monday since the league's suspension in March.

Crystal Palace's clash with Burnley will be played behind closed doors as the majority of Selhurst's 25,486 seats sit empty.

But, as with clubs across the league, the ground has had its lower tiers dressed to boast the red and blue support usually provided by our fans.

The club's banners include support for the NHS and Black Lives Matter as well as promotion of the Norwood & Brixton Foodbank in Block E of the Holmesdale Road. To support the foodbank and the crucial work they do, text 'DINNER £5' to 70085.

Furthermore, to accommodate new regulations and advice, the club has made several structural and design changes across the ground, particularly in the need to enlarge both the home and visiting team's changing rooms.

The home dressing room has been enlarged by knocking out one wall to allow for seating with social distancing, as required by the Premier League under the new guidelines

The Palace squad will use the old visitors' dressing room too

Step two of these changes will be reviewed at the end of this season, when the two changing rooms may be combined to form one larger dressing room for the home team

The visitors' changing room has been relocated to the portacabins in the corner of the Holmesdale Road and Main Stand to allow for social distancing

These portacabins have been wrapped with Palace branding (see below)

Wall branding across the stadium has been updated

The Holmesdale Road stand's front gutter has been repaired and lined to prevent dripping

In the gallery above, you can see the changes to Selhurst in detail - including the dressing of each stand, newly designed changing rooms and updated branding.

Director of Operations, Sharon Lacey, praised the efforts of club staff, saying: "Throughout the suspension, the club has had the priority of players, supporters and staff at the heart of its decisions.

"As a result, we have been working tirelessly to make Selhurst Park the safest working environment it can be for the restart. Staff at the club have worked across the stadium to ensure we hit our own high standards and they have done a phenomenal job in a short space of time."

