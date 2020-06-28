Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Revealed: Selhurst Park transformed for Premier League restart

2 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Selhurst Park has been dressed and adapted to allow for social distancing ahead of the Premier League restart, as the stadium hosts its first match on Monday since the league's suspension in March.

Crystal Palace's clash with Burnley will be played behind closed doors as the majority of Selhurst's 25,486 seats sit empty.

But, as with clubs across the league, the ground has had its lower tiers dressed to boast the red and blue support usually provided by our fans.

The club's banners include support for the NHS and Black Lives Matter as well as promotion of the Norwood & Brixton Foodbank in Block E of the Holmesdale Road. To support the foodbank and the crucial work they do, text 'DINNER £5' to 70085.

Furthermore, to accommodate new regulations and advice, the club has made several structural and design changes across the ground, particularly in the need to enlarge both the home and visiting team's changing rooms.

  • The home dressing room has been enlarged by knocking out one wall to allow for seating with social distancing, as required by the Premier League under the new guidelines
  • The Palace squad will use the old visitors' dressing room too
  • Step two of these changes will be reviewed at the end of this season, when the two changing rooms may be combined to form one larger dressing room for the home team
  • The visitors' changing room has been relocated to the portacabins in the corner of the Holmesdale Road and Main Stand to allow for social distancing
  • These portacabins have been wrapped with Palace branding (see below)
  • Wall branding across the stadium has been updated
  • The Holmesdale Road stand's front gutter has been repaired and lined to prevent dripping

In the gallery above, you can see the changes to Selhurst in detail - including the dressing of each stand, newly designed changing rooms and updated branding.

Director of Operations, Sharon Lacey, praised the efforts of club staff, saying: "Throughout the suspension, the club has had the priority of players, supporters and staff at the heart of its decisions.

"As a result, we have been working tirelessly to make Selhurst Park the safest working environment it can be for the restart. Staff at the club have worked across the stadium to ensure we hit our own high standards and they have done a phenomenal job in a short space of time." 

READ NEXT: Update on Crystal Palace’s on loan players

Stay at home banner.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Update on Crystal Palace’s on loan players

26 June 2020

The 2019/20 Premier League season has officially returned, and has thrown up numerous questions given the unique nature of its resumption.

Read full article

Club News

How to follow all upcoming Palace matches for free

24 June 2020

Crystal Palace are playing nine matches in 36 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

Read full article

Club News

See exclusive images of today's historic Palace shirt

19 June 2020

Exclusive images of Crystal Palace's NHS and Black Lives Matter-branded third shirt have been revealed, showing how the strip looks as Premier League clubs adopt the two badges for the season...

Read full article

Club News

All information released for Premier League restart

19 June 2020

The 2019/20 Premier League season has resumed after a 100-day suspension, but football returns in a different guise than before.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Top facts highlight Burnley's key personnel pre-Palace

14 Hours ago

Crystal Palace host Burnley in the Eagles' first match back at Selhurst tomorrow (Monday, 29th June).

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson hopeful of positive news ahead of Monday's clash with Burnley

27 June 2020

Roy Hodgson is optimistic that Crystal Palace will be able to call upon the services of Vicente Guaita against Burnley on Monday and Eagles manager isn’t “writing off the chances" of Wilfried Zaha and...

Read full article

Club News

Follow Hodgson's pre-Burnley press conference for key match news LIVE

27 June 2020

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-Burnley press conference today (Saturday, 27th June) from 12pm BST and may be able to provide an update on the club's recently sidelined Wilfried Zaha, Vicente Guaita...

Read full article

Club News

Join our virtual Utilita half-time challenge to win a signed shirt!

26 June 2020

Calling all young Eagles! Want to win a signed Palace shirt and show off your football skills?

Read full article

View more