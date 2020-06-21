Can you name all members of Palace's 200 club?

Skip to site footer
James McArthur's appearance for Crystal Palace against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday night saw the centre-midfielder become the 56th player to make a minimum of 200 appearances for the Eagles.

Following Macca's achievement, we are tasking you with naming the other 55 players in the club's hall of fame. 

It's tough. But now is the time to prove just how much you've missed the Eagles during the pandemic, and which stats and facts you've uncovered whilst in lockdown, with the earliest Palace career on the list starting way back in 1907.

Not every inclusion requires such knowledge, though, with two of McArthur's teammates on the list and still racking up those appearances.

Good luck! 

