Three special edition programmes still to come

With the Burnley programme sent to print last week, the special programme bundle deal for all four of our remaining home games is no longer available.

However, fans can still ensure that their red and blue experience for our clashes against Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur starts the moment they wake up on a matchday by pre-ordering the programmes for those games.

It costs just £3.50 per programme – plus £1.50 postage (UK only) – for each individual programme to be with you no later than the morning of the game.

The deadlines by which you need to order by, to secure your pre-match arrival of each game's programme, are listed below:

Chelsea: 23:59, Tuesday 30th June

Manchester United: 23:59, Wednesday 8th July

Tottenham Hotspur: 23:59, Monday 20th July

Click here to pre-order your programmes in just a couple of clicks and fully embrace your new behind closed doors pre-match routine.

The online Club Shop is now stocking the Burnley programme for post-match delivery.