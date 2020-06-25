Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Programme

Three special edition programmes still to come

1 Hour ago

With the Burnley programme sent to print last week, the special programme bundle deal for all four of our remaining home games is no longer available.

Club News

Win Crystal Palace matchworn Black Lives Matter shirt v AFC Bournemouth

24 June 2020

However, fans can still ensure that their red and blue experience for our clashes against Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur starts the moment they wake up on a matchday by pre-ordering the programmes for those games. 

It costs just £3.50 per programme – plus £1.50 postage (UK only) – for each individual programme to be with you no later than the morning of the game.

The deadlines by which you need to order by, to secure your pre-match arrival of each game's programme, are listed below: 

Chelsea: 23:59, Tuesday 30th June

Manchester United: 23:59, Wednesday 8th July

Tottenham Hotspur: 23:59, Monday 20th July

Click here to pre-order your programmes in just a couple of clicks and fully embrace your new behind closed doors pre-match routine.

The online Club Shop is now stocking the Burnley programme for post-match delivery.

Web Banner-Chelsea.jpg


Advertisement block

Programme

Programme

Order by 23:59 tonight for ALL lockdown programmes to be delivered to your door

20 June 2020

The matchday routine will be changing drastically for thousands of match-going fans when the Eagles welcome Burnley to Selhurst Park for the 8pm kick-off under the lights in a week's time.

Read full article

Programme

Jay Rich-Baghuelou was never meant to sign for Crystal Palace's Under-23s

12 June 2020

Despite only joining the famed Crystal Palace Academy this season, Jay Rich-Baghuelou is already looking very much at home in the famous red and blue.

Read full article

Programme

David Omilabu is the name on Steve Parish’s lips

10 June 2020

David Omilabu is the name on Steve Parish’s lips. The striker sat down with our Programme Editor for the Watford game and discussed the Tel Aviv Winter Tournament, changing position and a brace...

Read full article

Programme

Get your message in the unique behind closed doors matchday programme

9 June 2020

The club will still be producing a matchday programme for our remaining four home games, despite the fact the games unfortunately have to proceed without fans inside Selhurst Park.

Read full article

View more