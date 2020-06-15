Club Shops now open after COVID-19 lockdown

Crystal Palace's Club Shops at Selhurst Park, Bromley Glades and Croydon Centrale have now reopened.

The three stores had been closed since 24th March, 2020 following the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the reopening, safety measures have been implemented: store capacity numbers will be limited to adhere to social-distancing protocols, meaning during busy periods customers will be required to queue outside. Furthermore, for our staff and customers' safety, Perspex screens have been fitted at the till points.

Opening Times

Croydon: 10am-6pm (Mon-Sat) 11am-5pm (Sun)

Bromley: 10am-6pm (Mon-Sat) 11am-5pm (Sun)

Selhurst: 9am-5:30pm (Mon-Sat), Closed (Sun)

For further information regarding our Club Shops, including full addresses, please click here.

Pick up the home shirt for up to 60% off - just £20 for adults - by popping into one of the Club Shops. On top of that, Gold, Junior Gold & Junior Members can take advantage of 10% off non-sale items as their Member benefits have been extended!