Details confirmed for three further Palace fixtures

Details for Crystal Palace's upcoming Premier League games against Chelsea, Leicester City and Aston Villa have been confirmed - with TV information also finalised.

All fixtures will be played at their original locations. All times below are BST.

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Date: Saturday, 4th July

Kick-off time: 15:00

Broadcast on: Sky Sports and Pick

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Date: Tuesday, 7th July

Kick-off time: 18:00

Broadcast on: Sky Sports

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Date: Sunday, 12th July

Kick-off time: 14:00

Broadcast on: Sky Sports

Don't miss out - you can add every Palace fixture direct to your calendar by clicking here!

READ NEXT: 2019/20 season restart preview: What can we expect?