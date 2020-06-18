Skip to site footer
Details confirmed for three further Palace fixtures

1 Hour ago

Details for Crystal Palace's upcoming Premier League games against Chelsea, Leicester City and Aston Villa have been confirmed - with TV information also finalised.

All fixtures will be played at their original locations. All times below are BST.

Club News

How to follow all Crystal Palace matches in Premier League restart for free

1 Hour ago

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Date: Saturday, 4th July

Kick-off time: 15:00

Broadcast on: Sky Sports and Pick

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Date: Tuesday, 7th July

Kick-off time: 18:00

Broadcast on: Sky Sports

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Date: Sunday, 12th July

Kick-off time: 14:00

Broadcast on: Sky Sports

Don't miss out - you can add every Palace fixture direct to your calendar by clicking here!

READ NEXT: 2019/20 season restart preview: What can we expect?

