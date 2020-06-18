Details confirmed for three further Palace fixtures

Details for Crystal Palace's upcoming Premier League games against Chelsea, Leicester City and Aston Villa have been confirmed - with TV information also finalised.
All fixtures will be played at their original locations. All times below are BST.
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Date: Saturday, 4th July
Kick-off time: 15:00
Broadcast on: Sky Sports and Pick
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Date: Tuesday, 7th July
Kick-off time: 18:00
Broadcast on: Sky Sports
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Date: Sunday, 12th July
Kick-off time: 14:00
Broadcast on: Sky Sports
