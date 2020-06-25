Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Palace submit retained and released list for next Premier League season

4 Hours ago

The club has submitted its retained and released list to the Premier League for the upcoming 2020/21 season, with five Crystal Palace Development players being released.

The players are: Dion-Curtis Henry, Kian Flanagan, Jason Lokilo, Jacob Mensah and Joe Tupper.

The club wishes each player well with his future endeavours and thanks them for their contribution.

Full lists can be found below.

*Denotes that an offer has been made

Retained

Players under-24

  • Brandon Aveiro
  • Scott Banks
  • David Boateng*
  • Malachi Boateng
  • Lewis Bryon*
  • Luke Dreher
  • Kevin Gonzalez
  • Lewis Hobbs
  • Nya Kirby
  • Gio McGregor*
  • Tyrick Mitchell
  • Brandon Pierrick
  • Jay Rich-Baghuelou
  • Jairo Riedewald
  • Sean Robertson*
  • Nikola Tavares*
  • Oliver Webber*
  • Sam Woods

Players over-24

  • Jordan Ayew
  • Christian Benteke
  • Gary Cahill
  • Scott Dann
  • Vicente Guaita
  • Stephen Henderson
  • Wayne Hennessey
  • Ryan Inniss
  • Jaroslaw Jach
  • Martin Kelly
  • Cheikhou Kouyate
  • James McArthur
  • James McCarthy
  • Max Meyer
  • Luka Milivojevic
  • Mamadou Sakho
  • Jeffrey Schlupp
  • Alexander Sorloth
  • James Tomkins
  • Andros Townsend
  • Patrick van Aanholt
  • Joel Ward
  • Connor Wickham
  • Wilfried Zaha

Released and eligible for free transfers

  • Dion-Curtis Henry
  • Kian Flanagan
  • Jason Lokilo
  • Jacob Mensah
  • Joe Tupper

READ NEXT: 19/20 Season Ticket refund options live

Clearance_Web_Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

From Armstrong to Zaha: Relive every Palace goal v Liverpool in the Premier League

24 June 2020

Chris Armstrong and Wilfried Zaha: a pair of Crystal Palace icons.

Read full article

Club News

Bright issues positive league prediction for Palace fans

24 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

Get your hands on a Palace Black Lives Matter matchworn shirt

24 June 2020

There has been a phenomenal demand for Crystal Palace's recent match shirts, with 'Black Lives Matter' in place of names and on the arm and an NHS badge on the chest.

Read full article

Club News

How to follow tonight's Liverpool clash and all upcoming Palace matches for free

24 June 2020

Crystal Palace are playing nine matches in 36 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

Read full article

View more