Palace submit retained and released list for next Premier League season

The club has submitted its retained and released list to the Premier League for the upcoming 2020/21 season, with five Crystal Palace Development players being released.
The players are: Dion-Curtis Henry, Kian Flanagan, Jason Lokilo, Jacob Mensah and Joe Tupper.
The club wishes each player well with his future endeavours and thanks them for their contribution.
Full lists can be found below.
*Denotes that an offer has been made
Retained
Players under-24
- Brandon Aveiro
- Scott Banks
- David Boateng*
- Malachi Boateng
- Lewis Bryon*
- Luke Dreher
- Kevin Gonzalez
- Lewis Hobbs
- Nya Kirby
- Gio McGregor*
- Tyrick Mitchell
- Brandon Pierrick
- Jay Rich-Baghuelou
- Jairo Riedewald
- Sean Robertson*
- Nikola Tavares*
- Oliver Webber*
- Sam Woods
Players over-24
- Jordan Ayew
- Christian Benteke
- Gary Cahill
- Scott Dann
- Vicente Guaita
- Stephen Henderson
- Wayne Hennessey
- Ryan Inniss
- Jaroslaw Jach
- Martin Kelly
- Cheikhou Kouyate
- James McArthur
- James McCarthy
- Max Meyer
- Luka Milivojevic
- Mamadou Sakho
- Jeffrey Schlupp
- Alexander Sorloth
- James Tomkins
- Andros Townsend
- Patrick van Aanholt
- Joel Ward
- Connor Wickham
- Wilfried Zaha
Released and eligible for free transfers
- Dion-Curtis Henry
- Kian Flanagan
- Jason Lokilo
- Jacob Mensah
- Joe Tupper
