Crystal Palace F.C. saddened to learn of Kayla the Eagle's passing

2 Hours ago

All at Crystal Palace F.C. are deeply saddened to hear that Kayla, the club's mascot of 10 years, has died.

Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation, who cared for Kayla for much of her life, shared a touching statement to announce the news. It is republished verbatim below.

It is with great pain and deep sadness that we must inform you, Kayla, our beautiful Bald Eagle, passed away after suffering a fatal heart attack.

We thank every single person that had donated towards her veterinary bill and her care. It is thanks to you all that we were able to get her the very best treatment available and know that we did everything possible for her.

She is now at peace. To say she will be missed is not enough.

We are beyond grief and cannot think of our lives without her, but we try to take comfort from knowing she is no longer in pain and hope that she is soaring above us, finally reunited with her sister.

Kayla. We will always love you x


