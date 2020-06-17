Palace Season Ticket holders provided free NOW TV passes for matches

With 92 Premier League matches of the current season remaining, there will be 64 games shown on Sky Sports. Thirty-nine games are exclusively available to Sky Sports customers, plus 25 additional games will be available on Sky Sports, on Sky via Sky One and on Freeview via Pick.

For those without Sky Sports we have agreed with NOW TV to provide Season Ticket holders with two free Day Pass vouchers, offering two periods of 24hr viewing access to Sky Sports channels via the NOW TV streaming platform.

With our match against Liverpool live on Sky Sports next Wednesday (24th June), we will email all qualifying Season Ticket holders their unique codes before this time. To ensure you receive this communication, we recommend that you have a valid email address on your Palace Account and your Season Ticket client reference is linked.

Please note that in order to create a NOW TV account, fans must enter an email address and are required to have a credit or debit payment card. There will be a 10p charge to validate your details which is refunded immediately.

Not sure if you have an email address on your account?

Log-in or create your Palace Account by clicking here and make sure to link your client reference which can be found on your Season Ticket card or on the email confirmation of your Season Ticket purchase.

If you have previously unsubscribed to Palace email marketing communications, you can reactivate them by clicking here. Failure to do so will not prevent you receiving your codes, but may prevent further offers reaching you.

Eligibility

CPFC Season Ticket holders (and Half Season Ticket holders) without a Sky Sports subscription

You must have a valid email address on your Palace Account to receive your code

You must have a valid debit or credit card to use (no fee will be charged during this process)

If you already have Sky Sports you will be able to watch all of these matches as usual.

