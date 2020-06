After returning to Premier League action, Crystal Palace faced the first of several quick turnarounds, getting back to training immediately after taking on AFC Bournemouth.

The Eagles are preparing for their away clash with top of the table Liverpool tomorrow (Wednesday, 24th).

After the Reds meeting, Palace will face Burnley just five days later.

Check out the lads in training in the gallery above!

READ NEXT: Paul Stewart explains ‘devastated’ Palace end