Contract extensions for five Palace Women players

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Women are delighted to confirm that the club have taken up the option in securing Cherelle Khassal, Amy Goddard, Leeta Rutherford, Amber Stobbs and Amber Gaylor for the 2020/21 season.

All five players were part of an exciting 2019/20 season of transfer activity, with Stobbs and Gaylor arriving during the season, whilst the other three signed for the Eagles in the summer.

The extension of five core players’ contracts puts the club in good stead for whenever the 2020/21 is given the go-ahead, with Stobbs ending the season as the club’s joint-second highest scorer, whilst Amy Goddard finished the campaign as the only Eagle to have featured in every game for Dean Davenport’s side.

Upon the bumper contract extension news for his squad, Davenport said: “Extending the contracts of the five that we have is great news for the club. This current side we are building is the potentially the best I’ve managed during my time here, and that will only improve the longer we can keep the squad together.

“All five have made a quick and impressive impact - they understand and fit the club’s ethos perfectly.

"With a season under their belts at Palace, I have no doubt that our next campaign will see all of them go from strength to strength.”

