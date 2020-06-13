Skip to site footer
Design your own Selhurst Park at home for season run-in

1 Hour ago

With nine games of the season left, Crystal Palace supporters far and wide will be united in watching the Eagles from home in the coming months, with four games set to be played at Selhurst Park without the famous support of the south London faithful.

But, of course, that doesn’t mean Palace will be playing without support, as Palace fans will them on to success with the same passion they show in-stadium.

To prepare yourself – and your home – for nine huge matches, why not create your own, personalised Selhurst Park to vicariously support the Eagles from?

Give the front room a refresh with a red and blue splash - we’ve got eye catching wall art, signs and posters of various sizes. If you’re looking for more subtle touches, prepare the perfect pre-match pint with our range of Palace pint glasses and bottle opener, or, for something softer, our collection of mugs.

We’ve also got cushions for the furniture and scarves for watching fans, and, of course, you can grab a new home lucky shirt - now 60% off!

If you’re really committed to a red and blue rebrand, why not take the colours across the house? Decorate the bathroom with Palace ducks (yes, you read that right) and washbags, the bedroom with our duvets and blankets or the office with our wall-mounted clock and coat rack.

Design or add to your own ‘home ground’ now and check out our range of products here!

Clearance_Web_Banner.jpg


