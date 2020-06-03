Gallery: Inside players' return to contact training

The Crystal Palace squad has resumed contact training, with Premier League clubs recently voting unanimously in favour of the return.

In the gallery above, you can see how one of the Eagles' first contact sessions in over two months went, and what these look like.

Encouragingly, the Palace first-team was joined by Development talents such as Tyrick Mitchell, Brandon Pierrick and Nya Kirby as well as youngsters Malachi Boateng and John-Kymani Gordon.

Check out how the lads got on above and stay tuned for exclusive footage coming soon to Palace TV!

