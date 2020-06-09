Skip to site footer
Get your message in the unique behind closed doors matchday programme

12 Hours ago

The club will still be producing a matchday programme for our remaining four home games, despite the fact the games unfortunately have to proceed without fans inside Selhurst Park.

Information on how to purchase programmes for the Burnley, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur games will be released soon. 

In the meantime, make the uniqueness of owning a programme from a behind closed doors game even more unique by securing a spot in the matchday messageboard.

All you need to do is state the programme you're hoping to appear in and email the photo you'd like used, with your message (max 25 words) to programme@cpfc.co.uk - as always, inclusion will be determined based on a first come, first served basis.

This is all free to do and a great keepsake for all Eagles.

Palace TV.jpg


