How to follow all upcoming Palace matches for free

Crystal Palace face nine matches in 36 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

While it's tough being unable to watch the lads in person, every match will be broadcast live via the BBC, Sky Sports, BT or Amazon Prime Video.

However, if you cannot access these or want more pre- and post-match, there is a range of ways to follow the Eagles' progress for free via the club's official channels.

The build-up

You can start your pre-game build-up with the club well in advance of matchday.

On cpfc.co.uk, the club's official website, and the official Palace app, we bring you exclusive interviews and features, all the information and stats you need in the Palace Preview and breaking news from Roy Hodgson's pre-match press conference.

On our social channels, you can get into the matchday mood with nostalgic footage, behind the scenes in training, live press conference updates and everything else to prepare you for the upcoming clash.

Finally, Palace TV delivers Hodgson's press conferences in full, extended interviews with the first-team squad and a detailed run-through from those in the know.

Pre-match

Before the kick-off, you'll be able to fill hours of time with every watch and read across cpfc.co.uk, the Palace app and social media.

Then attention turns to team news.

The club shares team news on the dot - exactly one hour before kick-off. This can be found on cpfc.co.uk and our Twitter account instantly, and follows across social media and the Palace app just moments after.

On Instagram, we'll be showing all the behind-the-scenes footage from pre-match in our slickly edited Instagram Stories.

Mid-game

Twitter is the place to be mid-match. With running updates, the best images and eye catching extras, it makes for the best alternative to watching in person or on a broadcast.

You can turn post notifications on to not miss a trick and, with the official app, you'll receive key match updates direct to your phone! Just make sure you have notifications turned on.

To follow commentary of the game as it's happening, grab yourself a Palace Audio pass, too!

Post-match

Every club channel fills with content post-match, right from the final whistle.

An instantaneous match report will be available on cpfc.co.uk and the official app and you'll also be able to vote for your eToro Man of the Match just minutes after full-time.

Our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram will bring you the best shots and match action from the day as well as all the player responses, stand out stats and every article shared on the site.

Palace TV is busy grabbing post-match interviews and each manager's press conference, while two-minute highlights are available that evening and full match highlights follow shortly afterwards for free.

So don't miss out with upcoming matches and keep a close eye across Crystal Palace's official channels!

And, please, Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

Season Ticket holders, don't forget, you'll be able to claim two NOW TV passes for FREE - find out more by clicking here.