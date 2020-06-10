Skip to site footer
Your chance to win signed Palace shirts of your choice

Just now

You can win a signed Crystal Palace shirt from any first-team player for just £5 while supporting the NHS in the largest signed shirt giveaway in history.

The Premier League-led #PlayersTogether initiative has organised the Shirts for Heroes raffle across the top flight, with over 500 players donating signed shirts to the cause for fans to win.

All you have to do is buy a £5 ticket for the player's shirt of your choice - or be entered for every shirt for £110 - and you'll be in with a chance of winning.

All money raised will go to NHS Charities Together, the national membership organisation for NHS charities.

To boost your chances, check out how many tickets have been sold for each player's shirt by clicking on their picture!

This raffle runs until 19:00 BST on Sunday, June 14th - so you haven't got long to enter. The winner will be announced by July 1st.

Support a great cause and win something amazing by clicking here now!


First Team

First Team

Hodgson updates on squad fitness and hails ‘lifeblood’ supporters

6 June 2020

Roy Hodgson has praised his squad following their return to contact training, describing their fitness levels after 10 weeks away as “incredible”.

Read full article

First Team

Build-up to Palace's return by reliving Bournemouth triumph

5 June 2020

With the details for Crystal Palace's first Premier League match following the season's restart now confirmed, all attention turns towards the Eagles' upcoming fixtures - and you can begin your...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson supports players speaking out on ‘issues of such importance’

5 June 2020

Roy Hodgson has stated his support for footballers who “speak out on issues of such importance” in light of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Read full article

First Team

Milivojevic reveals involvement in Premier League restart meetings

29 May 2020

In an interview with Alyson Rudd of The Times, Luka Milivojevic has revealed his involvement in Premier League meetings discussing football's restart, his experience of a locked-down Serbia as a child...

Read full article

