Your chance to win signed Palace shirts of your choice

You can win a signed Crystal Palace shirt from any first-team player for just £5 while supporting the NHS in the largest signed shirt giveaway in history.

The Premier League-led #PlayersTogether initiative has organised the Shirts for Heroes raffle across the top flight, with over 500 players donating signed shirts to the cause for fans to win.

All you have to do is buy a £5 ticket for the player's shirt of your choice - or be entered for every shirt for £110 - and you'll be in with a chance of winning.

All money raised will go to NHS Charities Together, the national membership organisation for NHS charities.

👕 It's just £5 to enter the #ShirtsForHeroes raffle for your chance to win a signed Palace shirt by a player of your choice!



All entries raise funds for NHS Charities Together.

To boost your chances, check out how many tickets have been sold for each player's shirt by clicking on their picture!

This raffle runs until 19:00 BST on Sunday, June 14th - so you haven't got long to enter. The winner will be announced by July 1st.

Support a great cause and win something amazing by clicking here now!