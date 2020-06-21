McArthur 'honoured' to play for 'incredible club' in 200th appearance

On making his 200th appearance for Crystal Palace, James McArthur said he was 'honoured' to play for an 'incredible club'.

McArthur, who joined the Eagles in 2014, marked his double-century with a sensational performance in a 2-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

He looked back on his landmark achievement and match in general, saying: "I didn’t actually know until after the game [about the 200th appearance]. But to play for this incredible club that many times, I’m honoured. But I’m looking to play a lot more.

"We had a bit of everything. We defended well as a team when they put us under a lot of pressure, especially towards the end. But the defenders were amazing and we’ve got that quality up top to hurt any team."

McArthur was then asked what he felt the key has been to Palace four consecutive victories, and he answered by looking behind him:

"Clean sheets. Clean sheets are a big thing for us. We know we’ve got good players up top that can hurt teams, so if we keep it to zero [goals conceded], we always feel we have an amazing chance of winning football matches because we feel we can score in every game."

Finally, the Scotsman discussed squad fitness after 105 days between professional matches. McArthur was substituted in the 89th-minute, but said that he and the team felt fit.

"I felt fine. Towards the end, obviously everyone tired a little but we’ve been keeping ourselves in good shape. [Head of Sport Science and Strength & Conditioning] Scotty Guyett has done a great job with the team to get us prepared for this match."

Hear more from McArthur, Luka Milivojevic and Roy Hodgson and enjoy full match highlights by heading to Palace TV now! Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

READ NEXT: Hodgson gives opinion on squad fitness and hails 'fantastic' McArthur