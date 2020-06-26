Skip to site footer
Host your own virtual matchday group video chat with friends for Burnley clash

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace F.C. has launched a virtual matchday experience for all remaining games of the 2019/20 season, enabling supporters to arrange and take part in private video calls with friends and family before, during and after the match.

The inaugural virtual matchday will take place for the Eagles’ first home game of the restart: Palace v Burnley on Monday, 29th June.

Update on Crystal Palace loan players for 2019/20 season

13 Hours ago

Supporters will be able to arrange and enjoy private video calls with friends and family, tune-in to an exclusive hour-long pre-match show from Selhurst Park to watch warm-ups and more, and even listen to audio commentary of the match if they wish to do so.

All users can customise their own experience – turning audio commentary or the pre-match show on or off as required. Additional options such as enabling supporters to record their group video call to clip up goal celebrations and reactions are also planned developments.

The experience is completely free and easy to set-up your private room with friends – and you can do so whenever you want on Monday night – before, during and after the match.

To prepare your virtual matchday for Palace’s Burnley match, click here now! After the Eagles take on the Clarets, you’ll be registered for virtual matchdays for all remaining fixtures.

You will then be emailed further instructions for your virtual matchday.

When you log on for the match you are presented with a virtual matchday guide, please read this for the best experience and we have pulled out the essential parts below.

For the best experience, we advise the following:

  • Use Google Chrome
  • Use headphones or earphones
  • Hold the space bar to talk to your mates, you are automatically muted
  • Adjust the volume on the matchday show/audio commentary as you wish

Get started here

Please be aware that it is not possible to watch the match live on the service due to broadcast rights.

Please also note if you are invited and accept an invitation to someone’s room, you will not then be able to set up your own room up to invite other family and friends.

Each room is limited to the user and five guests for this match.

Stay at home banner.png


