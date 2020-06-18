Skip to site footer
Trio depart Palace Women

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Women can confirm that Hannah Mackenzie, Lucy Gillett and Magda Mosengo have left the club.

Mosengo arrived last summer and found the back of the net four times in her 15 appearances for the Eagles.

Likewise, Gillett arrived during the extremely busy summer transfer window ahead of the 2019/20 season, and cemented her place as Dean Davenport’s No.1 ‘keeper for her only campaign with the Eagles.

Women

Freya Holdaway leaves Palace Women

17 June 2020

Mackenzie departs the south Londoners after two seasons, having arrived from Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the 2018/19 campaign – the club’s first in the FA Women’s Championship.

Upon breaking news of the trio’s departure, manager Davenport said: “It’s a difficult time in women’s football with the uncertainty regarding the pandemic.

“The club and players have been – and will continue to be – making tough decisions as anticipation builds around the restarting of the game and the 2020/21 campaign.

Women

Freya Holdaway pens farewell message to fans

17 June 2020

“Letting the three go that we have was a difficult decision to arrive at. But throughout their time at the club they’ve all been professional and fitted the club’s hardworking ethos.

“I would like to wish all of them the very best in the next stage of their careers.”


