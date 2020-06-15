Special edition programmes delivered to your door

The matchday routine will be changing drastically for thousands of match-going fans when the Eagles welcome Burnley to Selhurst Park for the 8pm kick-off under the lights in a couple of weeks.

One thing that will remain the same, however, will be the matchday programme – the club will still be producing programmes for the four final home games v the Clarets, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

This time there will be a difference, though, your matchday can begin as soon as you wake up because the club have implemented a pre-order service that will see your special edition programme land through your letterbox no later than on the morning of the game.

It costs just £3.50 per programme – plus £1.50 postage (UK only) – for each individual programme. However, if you’re wanting to own all four unique collector’s items from our final home games, you can select our bundle deal which is £12 plus £4.00 postage (UK only).

These special edition programmes will no doubt represent a piece of footballing history in years to come. Therefore, to secure your bumper bundle package, starting with the Burnley programme, your order must be placed by Monday 22nd June, 2020.

If the bundle promotion isn’t for you, then the deadlines for ordering individual programmes can be found below:

Burnley: Monday 22nd June

Chelsea: Wednesday 1st July

Manchester United: Wednesday 8th July

Tottenham Hotspur: Monday 20th July

Click here to pre-order your programmes in just a couple of clicks and kick start your new behind closed doors pre-match routine.

Please note, that if you purchased a Programme Voucher Booklet in store then you will be able to collect your copy from any of the three Club Shops after the game has finished. Furthermore, we will be posting out programmes to those of you who bought the Programme Voucher Booklet online.