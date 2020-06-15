Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Programme

Special edition programmes delivered to your door

3 Hours ago

The matchday routine will be changing drastically for thousands of match-going fans when the Eagles welcome Burnley to Selhurst Park for the 8pm kick-off under the lights in a couple of weeks.

One thing that will remain the same, however, will be the matchday programme – the club will still be producing programmes for the four final home games v the Clarets, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

This time there will be a difference, though, your matchday can begin as soon as you wake up because the club have implemented a pre-order service that will see your special edition programme land through your letterbox no later than on the morning of the game.

It costs just £3.50 per programme – plus £1.50 postage (UK only) – for each individual programme. However, if you’re wanting to own all four unique collector’s items from our final home games, you can select our bundle deal which is £12 plus £4.00 postage (UK only).

These special edition programmes will no doubt represent a piece of footballing history in years to come. Therefore, to secure your bumper bundle package, starting with the Burnley programme, your order must be placed by Monday 22nd June, 2020.

If the bundle promotion isn’t for you, then the deadlines for ordering individual programmes can be found below:

Burnley: Monday 22nd June

Chelsea: Wednesday 1st July

Manchester United: Wednesday 8th July

Tottenham Hotspur: Monday 20th July

Click here to pre-order your programmes in just a couple of clicks and kick start your new behind closed doors pre-match routine.

Please note, that if you purchased a Programme Voucher Booklet in store then you will be able to collect your copy from any of the three Club Shops after the game has finished. Furthermore, we will be posting out programmes to those of you who bought the Programme Voucher Booklet online.


Advertisement block

Programme

Programme

Jay Rich-Baghuelou was never meant to sign for Crystal Palace's Under-23s

12 June 2020

Despite only joining the famed Crystal Palace Academy this season, Jay Rich-Baghuelou is already looking very much at home in the famous red and blue.

Read full article

Programme

David Omilabu is the name on Steve Parish’s lips

10 June 2020

David Omilabu is the name on Steve Parish’s lips. The striker sat down with our Programme Editor for the Watford game and discussed the Tel Aviv Winter Tournament, changing position and a brace...

Read full article

Programme

Get your message in the unique behind closed doors matchday programme

9 June 2020

The club will still be producing a matchday programme for our remaining four home games, despite the fact the games unfortunately have to proceed without fans inside Selhurst Park.

Read full article

Programme

Scott Banks reveals the two Palace players he is most like

8 June 2020

Scott Banks’ name has cropped up a lot around the club – that’s to be expected with a new signing. However, every mention of the 18-year-old is followed by a remark on what a friendly and happy guy...

Read full article

View more