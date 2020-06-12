Skip to site footer
PL statement: Players to support Black Lives Matter and NHS on shirts

5 Hours ago

The Premier League has issued the below update.

Premier League players from all 20 clubs have made the following statement:

‘We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed. This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.’

The Premier League stands alongside players, clubs, the FA, EFL, PFA, LMA, PGMOL and all those who oppose discrimination in any form.

The League supports the players’ wish to have their names replaced by Black Lives Matter on the back of their shirts for the first 12 matches of the restarted 2019/20 season. A Black Lives Matter logo will also feature on shirts for the remainder of the season, along with a badge thanking the NHS for their work during the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition, the League will support players who ‘take a knee’ before or during matches.

The Premier League believes there is no room for racism, anywhere. #NoRoomForRacism


