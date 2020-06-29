Read the Palace v Burnley programme now

Crystal Palace will be kicking off against Burnley tonight in historic circumstances, with Selhurst Park hosting its first behind-closed-doors Premier League football match.

Despite the loyal red and blue support being unable to attend in person, the club have still produced a programme for the game as we all look to maintain a matchday experience.

The special edition programme for tonight's clash against the Clarets will no doubt become a real collector's item in years to come, as we pay tribute on the front cover to the selfless NHS staff, who can never be thanked enough for their continous hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the club, with its place at the heart of a wonderfully diverse and unified community in south London, is proud to keep highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement, with Mamadou Sakho speaking out on his own fears and thoughts regarding BLM.

Scott Dann is the main interview, with our centre-back reflecting upon his own lockdown experiences, being unable to carpool with Martin Kelly and Joel Ward, and an amusing tale of what happened when he went to settle down in front of the TV to watch the Bundesliga's return.

We caught up with Under-18s coach, Paddy McCarthy, and the former Eagles defender revealed how Netflix and Michael Jordan have played a big part in his coaching techniques during the pandemic.

As always, we hear from club captain Luka Milivojević, manager Roy Hodgson and chairman Steve Parish, with the trio's reflections on the last few months extremely insightful - Luka has a special request for you all.

