No fresh fitness concerns for Palace ahead of Anfield visit

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson’s pre-Liverpool press conference, just three days after Palace’s fantastic result and performance against Bournemouth, further highlighted the hectic fixture list.

Club News

Top Premier League facts on Liverpool pre-Crystal Palace match

7 Hours ago

Thankfully for the Eagles, despite the lack of match fitness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the busy returning schedule, Hodgson confirmed he has no new fitness issues to contend with ahead of tomorrow’s clash against the Reds.

Jeffrey Schlupp, James Tomkins and Martin Kelly remain “unavailable for a period of time,” with the Palace manager adding that “nothing has improved in the last three or four days to make them available.”

bou10.jpg

To make such an impressive return to competitive football, having not played since defeating Watford back in March, was testament to work the players, Hodgson and his coaching staff plus the club’s medical and sport science departments have put in during the pause.

“It was nice to start off in that way [against Bournemouth] and nice for people to recognise that we are capable of playing some very good football,” Hodgson added. “But it doesn’t surprise me because I see us playing that type of football in training and in matches.

“We battled on and got the points which kept our head well above water. I think it is tremendous that the players are getting some sort of credit for the season they’re having.”

READ NEXT: Zaha: I can still push to double digits

Stay at home banner.png


