Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Development

Mitchell reveals players' and Hodgson's guidance for Development talents

Just now

On their return to training, the Crystal Palace first-team called up a number of Under-23 prospects to work with the squad and hone their abilities, and Palace TV caught up with two of them.

Tyrick Mitchell and John-Kymani Gordon, 20- and 17-years-old respectively, have both spent the last few weeks training alongside the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke, and have now revealed what making that step-up has been like.

Mitchell, who has been a substitute for Palace on multiple occasions and joined the Eagles on their pre-season trip to Switzerland, explained how manager Roy Hodgson nurtures Development players while they're with the first-team.

Pierrick Mitchell training.jpg

He said: "Any time we’re having a water break or we finish a certain part of the session, he’ll talk to me and tell me what I need to do and what I need to get better at."

Gordon is less experienced with the professionals than Mitchell, but has spent time amongst the senior team more regularly of late. He explained how his step up came about, saying: 

"Starting with the Under-18s, I worked my way up to the U23s, did well in that and ended up being called to the first-team. I ended up training with the first-team once and then went back to U23s football.

"Playing with all age groups, it was all fun: all of them had memorable moments, like making my debut for the U23s and scoring, or scoring in the FA Youth Cup and now being with the first-team. It’s very enjoyable.

John Kymani Gordon Burnley.jpg

"A lot of the players talk to me and help me a lot, like Tyrick said, in breaks. They help me and talk to me about how I can improve, whether that’s in a possession drill or passing drills, anything. 

Ticket News

19/20 Season Ticket refund update, and become an Academy Founder Member

1 June 2020

"I’m hungry to do like Tyrick and get into the first-team."

Mitchell and Gordon have been with the Palace Academy for nine and four years respectively, so know the set-up inside out.

Asked how Palace's Academy development plans will benefit the wider club, the pair were glowing in their support:

"It’s going to be wonderful," Mitchell said, "especially being Category 1. It’s a bigger challenge, better teams, better training facilities against the best teams not just in London but in England. It pushes you more, more pressure. It will be good for the young players coming up."

Gordon concurred, saying: "I’m looking forward to it. Growing up being in Category 2, you only play certain teams, but Category 1 we’ll be playing some of the best teams in the world. It’s going to be a very, very good test for all the players coming up."

By waiving your right to a Season Ticket refund, you can support the club's incredible Academy plans now. More details can be found here.

Academy-Founder-Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Palace submit retained and released list for next Premier League season

4 Hours ago

The club has submitted its retained and released list to the Premier League for the upcoming 2020/21 season, with five Crystal Palace Development players being released.

Read full article

Programme

Three special edition programmes still to come

7 Hours ago

With the Burnley programme sent to print last week, the special programme bundle deal for all four of our remaining home games is no longer available.

Read full article

Ticket News

19/20 Season Ticket refund options live

10 Hours ago

Read full article

Academy

Gary Issott on Academy transfer fees and scouting network

13 Hours ago

Here, in his own words, the Academy Director, Gary Issott, who has played a vital role in Crystal Palace's famed Academy production line, talks through what exactly Category 1 Academy status will mean...

Read full article

Development

Development

Catching up with Sam Woods at Hamilton Academical

6 March 2020

With a handful of first-team appearances for Crystal Palace under his belt, Sam Woods headed to Scotland with Hamilton Academical in the next exciting part of his development.

Read full article

Development

Pierrick, Kirby, Mitchell and McGregor - strong team for U23s v Watford

5 March 2020

Crystal Palace Under-23s take on Watford away at 1pm GMT today, and the Development side looks very strong for this fixture.

Read full article

Development

Watch how Sakho fared in 6-goal U23s thriller

3 March 2020

Mamadou Sakho completed a full 90 minutes against Colchester United for Crystal Palace Under-23s yesterday, as the Eagles stormed to a 5-1 victory.

Read full article

Development

Watch Sakho start for U23s in step closer to fitness

2 March 2020

Mamadou Sakho will start for Crystal Palace Under-23s this afternoon against Colchester United as he continues to step up his recovery from injury.

Read full article

View more