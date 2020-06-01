VOTE: Crystal Palace's best goal since CPFC 2010 takeover

On this day in 2010, the CPFC 2010 consortium reached an agreement in principle to buy Crystal Palace Football Club.

To mark the occasion, the club is asking fans to select their favourite goal from the past 10 seasons for 24 hours only.

We've picked out the best or most meaningful goal for each season and listed them below - now it's your time to decide which is crowned the best.

Before you vote, check out all the nominations in the below video and enjoy reliving 10 incredible efforts from 10 incredible seasons.

App users, please click here to vote if you are facing technical issues below.

