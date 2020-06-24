Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

From Armstrong to Zaha: Relive every Palace goal v Liverpool in the Premier League

3 Hours ago

Chris Armstrong and Wilfried Zaha: a pair of Crystal Palace icons.

Club News

How to follow all Crystal Palace matches in Premier League restart for free

13 Hours ago

Amongst his collection, Armstrong netted the Eagles' first Premier League goal against current league leaders Liverpool, with Zaha bagging the most recent.

In between the club's third and top Premier League goalscorers sit another 26 goals blazed into the Reds' net.

Before tonight's clash with the Merseysiders, why not relive all 28 efforts and some of the most memorable moments in Palace history?

For a nostalgic look back over the last three decades and the perfect pre-match build-up, all you have to do is head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' in the app.

READ NEXT: Palace Preview: Now the chance for in-form Eagles to overcome champions-elect Liverpool?

Stay at home banner.png


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Bright issues positive league prediction for Palace fans

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Get your hands on a Palace Black Lives Matter matchworn shirt

10 Hours ago

There has been a phenomenal demand for Crystal Palace's recent match shirts, with 'Black Lives Matter' in place of names and on the arm and an NHS badge on the chest.

Read full article

Club News

How to follow tonight's Liverpool clash and all upcoming Palace matches for free

13 Hours ago

Crystal Palace are playing nine matches in 36 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

Read full article

Club News

Watch Hodgson's pre-Liverpool press conference in full

23 June 2020

Roy Hodgson delivered his pre-match press conference yesterday (Tuesday 23rd) before Crystal Palace take on Liverpool at Anfield in their second game of the Premier League restart.

Read full article

View more