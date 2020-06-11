Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Academy

Works begin on Academy development, following Planning Permission & GLA approval

7 Hours ago

Bromley Council’s Planning Department has formally granted Planning Permission for Crystal Palace FC’s Academy redevelopment works, following approval from the Greater London Authority.

Academy redev 02.jpg

Renovation work will now commence on the building interiors, creating new classrooms for the 220 young players and office space for staff. A state of the art gym facility will also be prioritised in the coming months, whilst cladding the original pavilion building, and the creation of a new terrace is planned for later in the summer.

Academy_web_01.jpg

Pitch enhancements have also begun, and a contractor has been appointed for the covered pitch, with works due to begin in August. The entire project is expected to be complete by the end of the 2021 summer.

The club has also formally submitted an application to the Premier League for Category 1 status – the highest Academy status possible – with assessment due in August.

The club recently announced that 19/20 match ticket and season ticket holders have the option of becoming Academy Founder Members if they transfer their refund for remaining matches towards the Academy project, and will receieve incredible benefits including tours of the site and even the opportunity to watch first team training.

Academy-Founder-Banner.jpg

 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Academy

Steve Parish reacts to Academy redevelopment green light

19 March 2020

The pathway from Crystal Palace’s Academy to first-team has always been a well-trodden path and this looks set to continue after last night’s announcement that Bromley Council had approved the club’s...

Read full article

Academy

Palace Academy plans backed by Bromley Council

18 March 2020

Plans to develop the Crystal Palace Academy into a Category 1 site have been supported by Bromley Council’s planning committee, heralding a new era for the club.

Read full article

Academy

Last day to support the club's Academy plans

18 December 2019

Bromley Council has published Crystal Palace Football Club’s planning application for the redevelopment of its Academy site, and members of the public now have a chance to comment on - and support -...

Read full article

Academy

Chairman Steve Parish meets residents to share Academy plans

4 November 2019

Chairman Steve Parish met with local residents in Beckenham last week to share the club’s plans to upgrade their existing Academy site to meet Category 1 status.

Read full article

Academy

Academy

Soares to Pierrick: All Academy graduates since 2004

9 June 2020

When Palace were facing defeat against Norwich City early in 2020, Roy Hodgson turned to the famed south London Academy for inspiration.

Read full article

Academy

Palace Academy players unite to support community

20 May 2020

Footballers from the Crystal Palace Academy have been planning, delivering and evaluating a community participation project as part of Football Unites, a pilot initiative from community interest...

Read full article

Academy

VE Day: Palace U13s interview former Palace player who fought in WWII

8 May 2020

On this day 75 years ago, VE Day was declared and the slow process of returning to normal life, for those who had given so much, began.

Read full article

Academy

Premier League confirms end to 2019/20 Academy Games Programme

1 May 2020

The Premier League has confirmed that the 2019/20 Academy season has been called off across the Category One-Category Four pyramid. This will affect all Crystal Palace teams from the Under-9s up to...

Read full article

View more