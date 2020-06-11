Works begin on Academy development, following Planning Permission & GLA approval

Bromley Council’s Planning Department has formally granted Planning Permission for Crystal Palace FC’s Academy redevelopment works, following approval from the Greater London Authority.

Renovation work will now commence on the building interiors, creating new classrooms for the 220 young players and office space for staff. A state of the art gym facility will also be prioritised in the coming months, whilst cladding the original pavilion building, and the creation of a new terrace is planned for later in the summer.

Pitch enhancements have also begun, and a contractor has been appointed for the covered pitch, with works due to begin in August. The entire project is expected to be complete by the end of the 2021 summer.

The club has also formally submitted an application to the Premier League for Category 1 status – the highest Academy status possible – with assessment due in August.

The club recently announced that 19/20 match ticket and season ticket holders have the option of becoming Academy Founder Members if they transfer their refund for remaining matches towards the Academy project, and will receieve incredible benefits including tours of the site and even the opportunity to watch first team training.