Townsend's City screamer on edge of new Premier League accolade

10 Hours ago

Andros Townsend's screamer against Manchester City in December 2018 is on the edge of winning the Premier League's best ever first-time volley vote.

The Premier League has selected 10 eye-catching goals since its inception in 1992 to determine which is the best first-time volley scored in the last 26 seasons.

Naturally, Townsend's is leading the pack, but it is only narrowly edging out Paul Scholes' against Aston Villa in 2006.

So, help Andros secure yet another accolade for that incredible strike and get voting here! If you help him to win, we'll share the news across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and on our social media channels.

As if we ever needed an excuse to share the below again...

