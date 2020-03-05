Skip to site footer
Tosun returns to Everton following injury

Just now

Cenk Tosun has returned to Everton and will undergo surgery next week after sustaining an injury to his knee during training earlier this week.

Tosun completed a temporary move to Selhurst Park two months ago. The 28-year-old played five times for Roy Hodgson’s team but his time in south London has been cut short. 

The player will continue his rehabilitation under the care of Everton’s medical staff following the surgical procedure.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Cenk the best with his recovery.


