Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Club statement: zero tolerance on racism

2 Hours ago

The club welcomes this week’s conviction of an individual who was heard abusing one of our players from the away end of the Crystal Palace v Everton game last August at Selhurst Park.

This conviction reinforces the zero-tolerance approach we have with regards racism, or any form of discrimination towards players, staff or supporters.
 
Any individual attending Selhurst Park who believes they can get away with such behaviour should be on notice that any and all examples of racist chanting, abuse or gestures of any kind will be passed onto the police.
 
Such behaviour can be reported anonymously by texting details to 07507 477 669 during fixtures at Selhurst Park (further information can be found here).
 
We would also like to take this opportunity to publicly praise our steward who gave evidence in the case.

Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Why England never called Bruce Dyer and the conversation that turned his career

7 Hours ago

The candle smoke had barely settled in the Globe pub, Edmonton, when Bruce Dyer found out he was on the verge of a professional debut for his boyhood club.

Read full article

Club News

What Premier League fact do Zaha and Deeney share?

10 Hours ago

Palace take on Watford this Saturday and, ahead of the Eagles' clash with the Hornets, brush-up on your opposition knowledge with these top Premier League facts.

Read full article

Club News

The Proclaimers, 14 heroes and a pub in Sheffield… The inside story of 2010

2 March 2020

2nd May, 2010. John Pemberton and Paul Hart walk into a small pub in Sheffield. Pemberton knows the owner. The pair order a drink and sit around the corner, finally somewhere quiet enough to stop and...

Read full article

Club News

How to never miss a Palace fixture again

2 March 2020

With four teams playing in red and blue from the Under-18s to the first-team and Women, it’s hard to keep up with every Crystal Palace fixture.

Read full article

View more