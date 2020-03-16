Chairman’s message: COVID-19

In light of the new government advice to avoid public gatherings and adopt social distancing measures, I wanted to take this opportunity to send everyone connected with the club an update.

Clearly our first concern is for all of you: supporters, staff and players, to make sure we do whatever we can to ensure you are as safe as possible.

I am sure you will have already received information regarding the best steps you can take to protect yourself and others, and I urge everybody to follow these as best they can. It’s so important we all take proactive, preventative measures to mitigate the spread of this virus and the strain on the health service.

You can find the complete guidance here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/.

We urge everyone to follow the government advice as closely as possible.

As a club, we have now asked all staff who are not related to essential maintenance and safety to work from home. Therefore, if you do need to contact the club please be patient with us while we make this change.

We have closed our Training Ground as a precautionary measure for one week, with players being urged to stay at home and undertake personalised training plans.

We have also taken the decision not to proceed with placing Season Tickets on sale for next season as planned, and will review once we have more clarity around the situation.

Staff at the club and Palace for Life Foundation are also discussing ways in which we might be able to offer help to our local community. We stand ready to do so in any way we feasibly can.

Finally, I would like to thank you all for your continued support and I especially would like to thank all the staff ensuring that Crystal Palace can operate on a day-to-day basis.

As a club, as a country, and as a global community, I know how resilient and strong we are; we will get through this if we follow the advice and take care of each other, especially those most at risk.

I will sign off by wishing you and your families the very best for the coming weeks. Stay healthy, stay safe, and I look forward to the day we welcome you all back to Selhurst Park.

Steve Parish.